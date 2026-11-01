Israel rallies for coalition with Arab parties — Anadolu Agency

Demonstrations demanding the formation of a new government with the participation of Arab parties took place in several Israeli cities on Saturday. In Tel Aviv, thousands of people gathered at Habima Square and called for cooperation with the Joint List and the RAAM — United Arab List party, Anadolu Agency reports.

Actions in several cities

Participants in the Tel Aviv rally carried signs calling for partnership and equality, then marched to Rabin Square. Similar demonstrations took place at Paris Square in Jerusalem, at the square near the auditorium in Haifa, in Beersheba, and at the Ras Amer junction near the cities of Tira and Tayibe.

According to Haaretz, signs in Haifa and Tel Aviv displayed the numbers 67 and 53, reflecting the distribution of seats in the Knesset after Tuesday's elections. Parties opposing Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, together with Arab parties, hold 67 of the 120 seats. Netanyahu's bloc won 53 seats.

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Counterprotest by right-wing activists

At the same time, hundreds of right-wing activists also gathered at Habima Square, opposing the participation of Arab parties in the governing coalition and demanding new elections. Police designated a separate area for them, but dozens of activists arrived early and entered the area set aside for supporters of Arab-Israeli partnership.

According to The Times of Israel, most Israeli parties opposing Netanyahu do not support forming a coalition with Arab parties. Without them, the Jewish parties of the change bloc have 48 seats — five fewer than Netanyahu and below the 61-vote threshold required for a majority. RAAM said it was ready to join the government, while Joint List leader Yousef Jabareen said the party was ready to help remove Netanyahu's government.

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