Delhi, India’s capital, topped the online ranking of the Swiss group IQAir among the world’s most polluted major cities on Saturday morning. This happened a day before Diwali, the Hindu festival of lights, when the widespread use of fireworks usually further worsens air quality.

IQAir and Indian regulator figures

As of 10:35 local time, the U.S. air quality index cited by IQAir in Delhi stood at 581. This was more than twice the figure for Lahore in neighboring Pakistan, where the index was 285.

At the same time, IQAir data cannot be directly compared with India’s official index because they are based on a different scale and methodology. India’s Central Pollution Control Board at 10:00 assessed Delhi’s air quality index at 363 points, corresponding to the “very poor” category, TimesLIVE reports.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Restrictions ahead of Diwali

On the eve of the festival, Indian authorities ordered schools in Delhi and surrounding areas to offer remote learning. People were also advised to work from home.

Local media, citing official data, reported that Delhi’s air on Friday was the worst on the eve of Diwali in eight years. Pollution is an annual problem for many areas of northern India with the onset of winter: cold, heavy air traps vehicle emissions, construction dust, and smoke from the burning of agricultural residue.

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