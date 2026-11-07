In Nigeria, the Goalkeepers community, in partnership with Gatefield, has presented the Make This Matter report, dedicated to the development of artificial intelligence that takes into account local needs, data and equal access to technology. The document is a Nigerian synthesis of the 2026 global Goalkeepers report, Premium Times reports.

The report’s authors examined opportunities for using AI in healthcare, education and agriculture. At the same time, they warned that technology development driven solely by market interests may primarily target affluent English-speaking urban residents, while overlooking underserved communities.

Focus on data and accessibility

The report describes the next 12–18 months as an important period for ensuring that artificial intelligence technologies are developed in line with Nigerians’ needs rather than merely marketed locally. The initiative plans to use the document’s findings to engage key stakeholders and promote national AI strategies.

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Priorities include developing digital public infrastructure, access to local computing resources and open local datasets. The authors also stressed the need for AI systems that support Nigerian languages, including Nigerian Pidgin, as well as data governance rules to protect the country’s digital sovereignty.

Applications in the social sphere

Particular attention was given to the use of AI in healthcare, education and the agricultural sector. The report states that in Nigeria there is one doctor for every 2,500 people, compared with one doctor for every 200 people in high-income countries. AI is proposed for reducing routine administrative tasks and supporting patient triage, which could ease the workload of healthcare workers.

The initiative also intends to identify and support more than 25 Nigerian AI developers, researchers and innovators. Projects already recognized include mDoc’s Kem AI platform, Schoola and Curri AI. They are planned to be connected with government institutions and philanthropic donors to scale proven solutions in state-level public systems.

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