Segway unveiled the X Cruiser electric two-wheeled vehicle at the EICMA exhibition, featuring a protective frame, semi-enclosed structures and seat belts. The model is being developed for mass production, with its launch in China and Europe planned for 2027–2028, Electrek reports.

Protective structures and electronic systems

According to Segway, the X Cruiser was designed with automotive crash scenarios in mind. The manufacturer says it provides four-way collision protection, staged impact-energy absorption and seat belts intended to improve rider protection. Standard equipment is expected to include a blind-spot monitoring system and lane-change warning.

The company showed several layout options for the model. These include a partially enclosed scooter-like version, a version with a reinforced racing-car-style seat and a protective frame around the rider, as well as a configuration with a roof.

Segway stressed that the described equipment reflects the current stage of development and does not mean that certification to automotive safety standards has been completed. The final equipment list and certification requirements will depend on the specific market.

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Range and charging

The company plans to use CTB, or cell-to-body, battery integration in the X Cruiser to increase structural rigidity and enable more efficient battery packaging. The target range is nearly 200 km.

European versions are expected to have 4.5 kW Type 2 AC charging. Optional higher-power DC fast charging will be offered for the Chinese market. According to the current description, the model will have a 15-inch front wheel and a 14-inch rear wheel with Michelin City Grip tires, a 10.25-inch TFT display and an optional 55-liter electric top case.

The X Cruiser also uses developments and know-how for two-wheeled vehicles licensed from BMW Group. At the same time, Segway said it will independently be responsible for the model's development, integration, validation, production and certification.

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