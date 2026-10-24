Australian Greens Senator Jordon Steele-John, who represents Western Australia, said he will not attend parliamentary sittings next week. This comes amid allegations of inappropriate conduct toward women, which he has repeatedly and firmly denied, ABC News Australia reports.

Letter containing allegations of misconduct

Steele-John released a copy of a letter dated October 13 addressed to Greens leader David Shoebridge. The document was signed by seven current and former party employees or officials whose names were not disclosed.

The letter’s authors said they were aware of numerous allegations of serious misconduct by the senator over nearly a decade, from 2017 to 2025. According to them, these claims concern his conduct in the presence of women. The authors also urged Shoebridge to appoint an independent investigation and review protocols concerning gender-based violence.

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Planned independent investigation

An independent investigation into the circumstances of the case is to be conducted by the Western Australian branch of the Greens. Shoebridge had previously said that, in his view, Steele-John should take leave during the review. At the same time, the senator stated in an open letter that he was not on leave.

Steele-John also said that he had considered participating in parliamentary work remotely, but was informed that this would also be unacceptable. Senate estimates hearings are scheduled for next week.

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