In Israel, the Shin Bet General Security Service will provide protection to Democrats party chairman Yair Golan from Sunday morning, two days before the elections. Golan’s security will be funded by the state. Ofer Winter, chairman of the Israel’s People party, will also receive protection from Shin Bet.

Democrats party petition

As The Jerusalem Post reports, the Democrats party had previously filed a petition with the High Court of Justice. It demanded that Shin Bet director David Zini assume responsibility for Golan’s protection, citing the service’s legal duty to protect the democratic system of government and its institutions.

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State representatives presented a plan for Golan’s protection and said they would update it in line with the latest threat assessments. The decision was preceded by a months-long struggle to provide Shin Bet protection to political party leaders.

Protection for Eisenkot

On Saturday, the Yashar party said that its chairman, Gadi Eisenkot, would also receive Shin Bet protection from Sunday. In August, Zini decided that Eisenkot did not meet the criteria for protection by special Unit 730. After reviewing updated intelligence data and threat assessments in September, the Personal Security Advisory Committee recommended placing Eisenkot’s protection under Shin Bet supervision.

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