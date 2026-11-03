The United States and Venezuela are negotiating a Status of Forces Agreement (SOFA) that could create legal conditions for a potential long-term presence of US military personnel in the country. Anadolu Agency reports, citing The New York Times.

Legal framework for military activities

According to unnamed US officials, negotiations with Venezuelan representatives are being conducted by the US State Department, led by Secretary of State Marco Rubio. The proposed agreement is intended to establish a legal framework for US forces' activities agreed upon by both sides.

This includes, in particular, ship visits, training, military exercises, and humanitarian assistance. The number of US military personnel and possible locations for their deployment will be determined by separate future agreements, The New York Times reports.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

The issue of bases is not being discussed

A senior State Department official said that the establishment of US military bases in Venezuela is not currently under discussion and remains a distant prospect.

On January 3, the United States conducted a military operation in Venezuela, during which it captured President Maduro and his wife, Cilia Flores. Then-Vice President Delcy Rodríguez was sworn in as interim president before the National Assembly on January 5.

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