US to create group to restrict Iran’s land routes — Jerusalem Post

US Central Command (CENTCOM) plans to announce the creation of a special group to strengthen restrictions on Iran’s movement of advanced weapons systems and other sanctioned materials. Its activities will concern Iran’s land borders and the Caspian Sea.

CENTCOM announcement

As The Jerusalem Post reported, Reuters reviewed a CENTCOM statement before its publication. According to the agency, the US command was due to announce the new group later on Saturday.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

The report notes that the creation of this group had not previously been disclosed. The source provides no other details regarding its composition, powers, or operating mechanisms.

Expansion of restrictions

The new group is intended to complement the months-long maritime blockade of Iran referred to in the report. Its goal is to strengthen Washington’s efforts to restrict the movement of weapons and sanctioned materials via land routes and the Caspian Sea.

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