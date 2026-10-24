A computerized centralized system for controlling signals, switches and train routes (CBI) has been installed at Lahore Cantonment station in Pakistan. It is intended to replace the manual switch-changing system that had been used for decades. Trial operation of the new system at the station began on October 21.

Automated route control

As Dawn reports, the system allows operators to control signals and switches through a computer interface. Before authorizing movement, it checks the availability of the selected route and the position of switches, and also prevents conflicting train movements.

In the event of a malfunction, the system is designed to switch signals to a restrictive mode, which is intended to reduce the risk of accidents caused by route conflicts or signaling failures. After installation, testing and commissioning, several trains safely passed through the new system during the initial trials.

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Lahore Railway Division Superintendent Inamullah Khan said that the system automatically sets the route, records operational actions related to centralization and makes it possible to monitor the work of duty operators.

Plans for Lahore's main railway station

According to Khan, modernization in the Lahore division began at Shahdara station, and the system was later installed at Raiwind and Okara Cantonment stations as well. He explained the priority given to work at Lahore Cantonment station by the complex configuration of its track yard.

Pakistan Railways plans to install the same system at Lahore's main railway station within the next few months. A representative of the CBI project told the publication that the system has already been installed at all stations from Shahdara to Lahore, except for Lahore's main station and Khanewal station.

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