Karachi court remands 13 suspects to NCCIA for four days — Dawn

A court in Karachi, Pakistan, remanded 13 suspects to the National Cyber Crime Investigation Agency (NCCIA) for four days. They are suspected of involvement in the alleged production and online sale of sexualized animated materials depicting children, pornographic digital content, and deceptive activity on social media, Dawn reports.

Investigators’ request

NCCIA representatives brought 13 people before a judicial magistrate and asked that they remain in the agency’s custody for further investigation and to identify possible accomplices. Investigators also reported the seizure of mobile phones from the detainees. According to them, the devices require technical examination and forensic analysis.

The magistrate granted the request and ordered the NCCIA to submit a report on the progress of the investigation at the next hearing.

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Raid in Karachi

The NCCIA said it conducted a raid on October 23 at the Rabia City residential complex in the Gulistan-e-Jauhar area. The operation targeted three companies that, according to the agency, produced, promoted, and sold explicit animated cartoons, materials depicting children in sexualized ways, pornographic digital content, and provided other digital design services to international clients.

During the operation, 42 people were detained, including, according to law enforcement, company owners and employees, and 45 mobile phones were seized. According to preliminary findings of the investigation, the companies operated through organized teams of online agents who sought foreign clients on social media, including Instagram and X. To do this, they allegedly created numerous accounts with fictitious identities, female names, and profiles impersonating other people.

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