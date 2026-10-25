Israel Police said it had uncovered a network of accounts on the social media platform X suspected of attempting to influence the outcome of the upcoming Knesset elections. Some of the accounts were removed to prevent improper influence on Israeli voters’ decisions, The Jerusalem Post reports.

Police and prosecutor’s office review

According to police, the suspicious activity was detected during a joint monitoring operation conducted together with the State Attorney’s Office. The number of accounts detected or removed was not disclosed.

Police Commissioner Danny Levy said that law enforcement had completed extensive preparations to ensure election security and public safety after the results are announced. He stressed that police would not allow violence, threats, incitement, or criminal activity to harm citizens’ expression of their will.

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Warning about possible foreign influence

On Thursday, Israel’s Shin Bet security service announced similar measures: a number of accounts were removed from social media platforms over manipulative activity. Shin Bet said the activity of these accounts could have created an opportunity for foreign influence on the elections.

At the end of September, the open-source intelligence platform Golden Owl reported that Iran-linked actors had used accounts whose owners posed as Israeli citizens and published posts about Israeli politics. Researchers identified posts about the alleged theft of voting results and false information about the election procedure.

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