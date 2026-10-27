Qatar, Turkey, Pakistan and Indonesia concluded the Badr defense alliance in Doha, Qatar. Der Spiegel reports that the agreement was signed by representatives of the four states.

Security pact

The German publication calls Badr a security pact between Muslim states. The signing took place in the Qatari capital. A photograph published alongside the article shows representatives of Turkey, Pakistan, Indonesia and Qatar during the ceremony.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Interview with an expert

Der Spiegel published an interview with Qatari security expert Alanoud Al Thani. It was prepared by journalist Dunya Ramadan in Cairo. The article’s description states that the expert explains the content of the Badr agreement.

The description also says that she examines the reasons why the war with Iran could escalate again. The interview’s headline contains an assessment of the closed-off nature of the Iranian and American sides. The article is dated October 27, 2026.

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