Long queues form at Knesset elections in Israel — Jerusalem Post

Long queues formed at polling stations in Israel on October 27 during the elections to the 26th Knesset. In particular, prolonged waiting times were reported in small communities near the border with the Gaza Strip. A person identified by the initial A. said that they left the polling station after waiting for 45 minutes and decided to return in the evening. The Jerusalem Post reports.

In Ofakim, a security guard at one of the polling stations asked a group of people, who were likely one family, to enter one at a time. An approximately eight-year-old girl was also standing in line and asked her father whether she could go with him into the voting booth.

Voting day in Ofakim

According to the publication, election day drew tens of thousands of people not only to polling stations but also to shopping and entertainment centers. In Ofakim's new shopping center, stores were open and filled with customers. A supermarket, an appliance store, a nuts and sweets shop, and a children's goods store were operating there.

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At a local café, visitors discussed politics, including the activities of ministers and Knesset members who are leaving office. One man said that he was waiting for a call to drive someone to a polling station.

Claim of a cash offer

The publication also cites an account by a woman from Yeruham, who said that she was offered 500 shekels before entering a polling station in exchange for voting for a certain party. According to her, she refused. Near another polling station located next to a school, a woman with a megaphone campaigned for passersby to support the party she sympathized with.

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