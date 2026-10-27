In Hangzhou in eastern China, a municipal control service worker helped a street vendor prepare rice cakes before asking her to remove her stall from a busy intersection. A social media user filmed the incident in the Manjuelong area, ECNS reports.

Trading obstructed traffic

The vendor had set up her stall near the intersection of Manjuelong and Hupao roads, a location where traffic jams often occur. According to the outlet, there were many tourists there and traffic was constantly moving, while the stall obstructed passage.

Chen Gang, 40, an employee of the auxiliary unit of the West Lake tourist area control group, approached the vendor. He asked her to leave the location, but the woman replied that she would do so after completing orders she had already accepted from customers.

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Helped fulfill accepted orders

Chen Gang warned that after these orders, the vendor would not be able to continue trading, and then began turning the drum of the cake-making device. He explained that he wanted to speed up the work and reduce the traffic jam. According to him, an immediate demand to stop trading could have caused a dispute because of the crowd, vehicle traffic, and customers waiting for their orders.

Chen Gang has worked in Hangzhou for more than ten years. He noted that service workers strictly monitor unauthorized street trading, but in cases of a first violation they mostly use explanations and persuasion.

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