The Lahore High Court in Pakistan has requested a report from the federal Interior Ministry on the whereabouts of Saad and Anas Rizvi, leaders of the banned Tehreek-i-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) organisation. The ministry must submit a response to the petition by October 27, Dawn reports.

Petition over alleged detention

Justice Muhammad Jawad Zafar heard the case on a petition filed by TLP leader Sarwat Fatima. She challenges the alleged detention of the Rizvi brothers and asks the court to facilitate their return.

Punjab Assistant Advocate General Farrukh Khan Lodhi submitted reports from the heads of 30 police stations, where 54 cases had been registered against the TLP leadership. All of them denied arresting Saad and Anas Rizvi.

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Police and TLP statements

At the same time, police said that the relevant anti-terrorism courts had declared Saad Rizvi absconding in four FIRs and Anas Rizvi in five. The brothers have been considered missing since a police operation against TLP protesters near Muridke on October 13, 2025.

Police claim that Saad and Anas Rizvi fled to Azad Jammu and Kashmir and deny that they are in the custody of security agencies. TLP, for its part, says the brothers are being held by security agencies.

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