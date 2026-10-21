The Wiikwemkoong community on unceded territory in the rural part of Canada’s Ontario province has installed a small data center. It was set up as part of efforts to modernize record-keeping systems and preserve the community’s cultural heritage.

Digital community records

The data center stores digital files locally, including video recordings in which members of the Anishinaabe people speak their native language. According to the source, local storage is intended to help the community protect its cultural heritage and retain control over its own data.

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Oral tradition and digital preservation

Indigenous peoples have passed down traditions and culture through oral stories for thousands of years. The Wiikwemkoong community now uses the data center as one way to preserve this heritage in digital form.

The article concerns an Indigenous community in Canada and its approach to storing information on its own territory. The project was reported by The Hindu, which states that the data center is located on Wiikwemkoong territory in Ontario.

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