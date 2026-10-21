In Islamabad, Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Maldivian President Mohamed Muizzu attended the signing of 20 memorandums of understanding between the two countries. The Pakistani prime minister said that Islamabad seeks to further strengthen relations with the Maldives, Dawn reports.

Areas of cooperation

The memorandums cover defense cooperation, maritime security, information technology, cybersecurity and artificial intelligence. The documents also cover countering illicit trafficking and drugs, social protection, healthcare, and cooperation between food control authorities.

Separate memorandums concern the recruitment of healthcare workers, vocational education, youth and sports programs, air connectivity, and interaction between police academies. Documents on cooperation in agriculture, trade, fisheries, environmental protection, education, tourism, arts and culture were also signed.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Visit of the Maldivian president

Muizzu arrived in Islamabad on October 20 for a three-day visit at the invitation of Shehbaz Sharif. This is the first visit by a Maldivian president to Pakistan in 11 years. The countries are also marking the 60th anniversary of diplomatic relations established in 1966.

Before the signing ceremony, the Maldivian president was received at the residence of Pakistan's prime minister with a guard of honor. Muizzu also planted a sapling there. According to an earlier statement by Pakistan's Foreign Ministry, as part of the visit he was to meet Pakistani President Asif Ali Zardari and hold talks with Shehbaz Sharif.

Earlier that day, Pakistan's Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar met with Muizzu. According to Pakistan's Foreign Ministry, the sides discussed expanding cooperation in trade, investment, education, combating climate change and tourism. A Pakistan-Maldives Business Forum was also planned during the visit to explore opportunities in trade and investment.

Read us on