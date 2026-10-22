A 40-year-old man has been charged in connection with a hit-and-run crash in Perth, Australia, that killed cyclist Joseph Paratore. As ABC News Australia reports, the crash occurred on Tuesday morning in the southern Perth suburb of Bibra Lake.

Crash on North Lake Road

Joseph Paratore, a 40-year-old father of two, was cycling on North Lake Road when he was struck by an SUV at about 5:20 a.m. The cyclist died at the scene.

The day before, police appealed for witnesses to provide information about the driver and released CCTV footage showing Paratore moments before the collision.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Arrest and charges

The suspect was arrested later that day in the nearby suburb of Yangebup, about 18 kilometres south of Perth's central business district. He was charged with failing to stop and render assistance, as well as failing to report an incident that resulted in a person's death.

The man was refused bail and is due to appear before Fremantle Magistrates Court. Police seized a vehicle that they said may have been involved in the crash and are continuing their investigation.

Read us on