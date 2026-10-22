In Mexico, former Chihuahua state prosecutor César Jáuregui Moreno has been charged with treason and remanded in custody pending trial. According to Anadolu Agency, he is accused of cooperating with the US Central Intelligence Agency without the knowledge or permission of Mexico’s federal government.

Operation against a drug laboratory

The investigation concerns events in April, when it became known that CIA agents had taken part in dismantling an underground drug laboratory in the northwestern state of Chihuahua. As the agency reports, the US intelligence officers did not have federal authorities’ permission to operate in Mexico, which constituted a violation of the Mexican Constitution.

Closed hearing

A district judge ordered Jáuregui Moreno’s pretrial detention on the morning of October 22. The hearing was held behind closed doors after prosecutors said that disclosing details of the investigation could jeopardize national security.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

The former prosecutor was arrested on October 17. He resigned from his position as state prosecutor in April. Under Mexico’s Constitution, only the federal government has the authority to conclude security agreements with foreign states.

Cooperation between Chihuahua state authorities and the CIA became known after a car crash in which two US agents died. The state prosecutor’s office reported that before the crash, the agents had already cooperated twice with state authorities during security operations.

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