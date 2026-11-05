The Islamabad High Court in Pakistan will hear on November 10 the appeals of PTI founder Imran Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi against their convictions in the £190 million corruption case.

Composition of the judicial panel

The case will be heard by a bench comprising Chief Justice Sardar Muhammad Sarfraz Dogar and Justice Muhammad Asif. The court gave the couple’s lawyer, barrister Salman Safdar, a final opportunity to begin presenting arguments, Dawn reports.

Earlier, Safdar argued that he could not proceed with the appeals because he lacked access to his imprisoned clients. After the lawyer met with Khan and Bibi, this objection was no longer relevant.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Warning about postponements

In July, the court had already granted the defence lawyer a final adjournment in the case and warned that it would not allow further delays. The court noted that if no arguments were presented, the appeals would be considered on the basis of the available materials.

The case concerns a settlement involving the Al-Qadir Trust fund. According to Pakistan’s National Accountability Bureau (NAB), Khan and Bibi received billions of rupees and land.

Read us on