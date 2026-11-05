On Thursday, hundreds of thousands of people took part in demonstrations in 70 cities across France, protesting against working conditions and the state of the education system. According to Interia, France's Interior Ministry estimated the number of participants at 600,000, while the CGT trade union confederation said there were 1.6 million protesters.

Protesters' demands

Civil servants, public-sector employees, high school students, university students and pensioners took part in the demonstrations. Workers protested against low wages and the rising cost of living, and called for the protection of public services. School and university students demanded improved learning conditions.

French media reported that around 350,000 people took to the streets in Paris. Demonstrations also took place, in particular, in Lyon and Rennes. The day before, French Interior Minister Laurent Nuñez said that tens of thousands of police officers would be deployed in French cities.

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Clashes and disruptions to institutions

According to Interia, a car was set on fire in central Lyon near the Gallieni Bridge, and police clashed with groups the outlet describes as left-wing militants. In Rennes, according to local authorities, the clashes were initiated by a group of masked individuals whom the authorities called hostile.

The protests caused disruptions to public transport, some schools and hospitals. The Eiffel Tower was closed to visitors, as were some rooms of the Louvre. The French government also promised to release 10 million barrels of diesel fuel from strategic reserves, make changes to the Parcoursup university first-year admission platform and replace it by 2028.

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