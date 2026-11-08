The average price of natural gas for households in the European Union in the first half of 2026 stood at €0.11 per kWh. This was 10.2% lower than in the second half of 2025 and 3.5% lower compared with the first half of 2025, Cyprus Mail reports, citing Eurostat data.

This figure was the lowest average gas price level in the EU since the first half of 2022. At the same time, seasonal price fluctuations returned to the pattern typical before the start of the 2022 energy crisis.

Differences between countries

The highest price for household consumers in January–June 2026 was recorded in Sweden, at €0.22 per kWh. The Netherlands followed with €0.16, while France and Portugal each recorded a price of €0.13 per kWh.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

The lowest prices in the bloc were in Hungary, at €0.03 per kWh, Croatia, at €0.05, and Romania and Slovakia, at €0.06 each.

Changes in national currencies

Compared with the first half of 2025, when calculated in national currencies, prices fell in 12 countries with available data, rose in seven, and remained broadly stable in four. The sharpest declines were recorded in Bulgaria, down 14.5%, Greece, down 11.3%, and Spain, down 10%.

Prices rose the most in Romania, by 9.3%, Croatia, by 8.9%, and Slovakia, by 6.6%. In purchasing power standard terms, the highest gas prices were in Sweden, Portugal and the Netherlands, while the lowest were in Hungary, Luxembourg and Croatia.

Read us on