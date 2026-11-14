The Smolninsky District Court of St. Petersburg in Russia, an aggressor state, sentenced Vladislav Tyulpanov to seven days of administrative arrest for displaying banned symbols. The court found him guilty under Part 1 of Article 20.3 of Russia’s Code of Administrative Offenses, Meduza reports.

Instagram link

According to the press service of St. Petersburg’s courts, the grounds for holding Tyulpanov liable were a link to his Instagram account posted on a Telegram channel. The press service told Rotonda about this.

Tyulpanov fully admitted guilt and removed the link from his profile description. He is 21 years old. On his website and social media, he calls himself Russia’s youngest and most famous politician and also regularly states that his godmother is Federation Council Chair Valentina Matviyenko.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Attempts to join United Russia

Tyulpanov repeatedly tried to join the United Russia party. In 2025, he received a party membership card from the Chechen regional branch, stating that he had been prevented from joining the party in St. Petersburg.

Shortly afterward, the Chechen branch expelled him from the party, citing the discrediting of United Russia. Later, Tyulpanov’s application to join the party in St. Petersburg was rejected.

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