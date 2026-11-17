In the United States, “Dracula,” a song by the Australian project Tame Impala featuring Jennie, a member of the K-pop group BLACKPINK, ranked third on Billboard’s main singles chart, the Hot 100, for the second consecutive week. This was reported by The Korea Herald, citing a preliminary chart review released on Monday.

Positions on other charts

“Dracula” also topped the Hot Dance/Electronic Songs chart for a 45th week. The song has held the top position on the Hot Rock & Alternative Songs chart for 26 weeks. In addition, the track has led the Radio Songs chart for nine consecutive weeks.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Remix with Jennie

Tame Impala initially released “Dracula” as a solo track in October last year. The song received a new boost after a remix featuring Jennie was released in February: it became popular on short-video platforms and began climbing the charts.

Tame Impala and Jennie also received two nominations for the 2027 Grammy Awards for “Dracula.” The song is nominated in the Record of the Year and Best Pop Duo/Group Performance categories.

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