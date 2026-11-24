The most advanced AI agents from OpenAI, Anthropic, and Meta failed to successfully complete more than a third of attempts at everyday tasks in the new ShellBench benchmark. In 15.7% of all attempts, the models failed to comply with at least one safety requirement, which could have led to undesirable consequences, TechCrunch reports.

ShellBench was created jointly with researchers from The OpenClaw Foundation, Parsewave, Hugging Face, Red Hat, and the University of California, Berkeley. More than 10 million anonymized real interactions with AI agents were used for the evaluation. The benchmark tests how systems carry out multi-step personal tasks in an environment containing emails, calendars, spreadsheets, receipts, chats, outdated information, and phishing attempts.

Problems with safety and consistency

OpenAI's GPT-6 Astra model achieved the highest score in the test, but even it successfully completed tasks in all three identical runs in fewer than half of cases. Researchers ran each task three times under identical conditions to test the consistency of the models' performance.

About 10% of attempts that generally produced the correct result nevertheless failed to meet at least one safety criterion. In particular, agents failed to take into account the need to pick up a child from school in 79.5% of cases. When working with records on handing over a laptop, they failed in 18.6% of attempts to recognize and conceal a confidential token for a bank upload. In another task, the systems recommended duplicate or incorrect bill payments in 40.3% of cases.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

The result also depends on the software environment

The test authors also compared the models' performance in different software environments, which determine an agent's access to data, tools, and ability to take actions. Model selection generally had a stronger effect on the result, but the role of such an environment increased for more powerful models.

For example, GPT-6 Astra outperformed Anthropic's Claude Fable 5.2 in the Pi environment but lagged behind it in Claude Code. Meta Muse Wonder Full scored 56% in Pi and 38.1% in Claude Code, while Muse Wonder 1.0 had an average success rate of 39.7% across the five tested environments.

At the same time, the researchers did not test the models in the proprietary software environments of the consumer products Muse, Dots, and Claude Duet. Therefore, ShellBench results may not fully reflect the user experience of these services.

Read us on