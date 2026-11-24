The US Department of Justice announced the arrest of more than 800 people suspected of working for criminal fraud networks. The campaign followed a March 6 order aimed at countering organizations that defraud Americans. Prosecutors and agents also helped law enforcement authorities in 10 countries conduct raids on fraudulent call centers, UPI reports.

Operation Blackout results

US Attorney General Todd Blanche said that predatory schemes targeting Americans would not be tolerated. FBI Director Kash Patel said that as part of Operation Blackout, law enforcement seized nearly $17 billion in illicit funds and more than 14,000 digital devices. According to him, more than 11,000 Americans were directly warned about fraud attempts, while potential victims were prevented from losing more than $690 million.

Gallup estimates that Americans lost about $68 billion to fraud in 2025 alone. Common schemes cited include cryptocurrency investment fraud, financially motivated sextortion, impersonation of government officials, and other schemes.

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Charges and extraditions

The Justice Department reported shutting down scam centers in Southeast Asia linked to cryptocurrency investment schemes, as well as cases involving Nigerian citizens accused of demanding payments for allegedly obtaining inheritances. Separately, law enforcement officials said they exposed an intermediary in Mexico who sold scammers the names and contact details of elderly Americans.

In Georgia, current and former members of prison gangs were charged with using prohibited mobile phones to call victims. According to investigators, victims were told that they had allegedly missed jury duty and were threatened with arrest if they did not pay a fine. Three federal and state indictments involve 14 people, while another 17 defendants were charged in a case involving the smuggling of phones into Georgia prisons. In total, 30 suspects were extradited to the United States.

The FBI also said that, together with international partners, it helped secure the release and repatriation of more than 2,200 workers who were forced to work in scam compounds. The agency reported preventing potential victim losses of more than $143 million and freezing assets worth more than $350 million.

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