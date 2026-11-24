In the United States, Mary Bono, the widow of Sonny Bono, has appealed a federal court ruling that last year recognized singer Cher’s right to 50% of royalties from compositions by her former husband. Mary Bono argues that federal copyright law gives her and Sonny Bono’s children the right to reclaim this share of the payments.

Divorce agreement

As Rolling Stone reports, U.S. District Judge John Kronstadt previously concluded that Cher and Sonny Bono’s 1978 divorce agreement granted the singer 50% of royalties for compositions, rather than a share in the copyrights themselves. Therefore, the court found that Cher’s claim is protected by state contract law and is not subject to federal law rules on the termination of copyright transfer agreements.

Under the divorce agreement, Sonny Bono transferred to Cher 50% of royalties from his compositions, including the hits I Got You Babe and The Beat Goes On. She also received a 50% share in the music recordings they made together. In court documents, Cher’s lawyers said that Mary Bono had “secretly” begun directing these payments to herself and other Sonny Bono heirs by using provisions of the law on terminating such agreements.

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The parties’ positions in the appeal

In a 33-page appeal filed with the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit, Mary Bono and her lawyers argue that federal copyright law takes precedence over state law provisions concerning the termination of such agreements. In their view, Sonny Bono could not transfer to Cher Mary Bono’s rights as his widow to copyright interests and royalties that arose after the termination of previous agreements.

Cher’s lawyer Peter J. Anderson previously stated in court that when the 1978 agreement was concluded, both parties knew of the existence of the right to terminate agreements and of the songs’ commercial success. Cher’s side will have an opportunity to file a response before the appellate court issues its ruling.

Sonny Bono died in a skiing accident in 1998, after which Mary Bono began managing his estate. Agreements for the publishing of his music became eligible for termination in 2018.

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