Pakistan proposes reappointing PCSIR chair for one year — Dawn

In Pakistan, the Ministry of Science and Technology has proposed reappointing Dr Syed Hussain Imam Abidi as chair of the Pakistan Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (PCSIR) for another year. The ministry said that after reviewing applications for the post, it was unable to identify a suitable candidate, Dawn reports.

Proposal for the cabinet

The proposal, approved by the minister for science and technology, was forwarded to the prime minister’s adviser, Dr Syed Tauqir Shah. The ministry seeks approval from the federal cabinet in accordance with the Rules of Business 1973.

Abidi was first appointed PCSIR chair on 19 October 2020 for the standard three-year term. He was subsequently reappointed for a second term, which ended on 18 October 2026. The ministry now proposes appointing him for the period from 19 October 2026 to 18 October 2027, or until a chair is appointed on a permanent basis, whichever comes first.

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Applications and selection

The vacancy announcement for the PCSIR chair position on the MP-I scale was published in national newspapers on 12 October, and applications were accepted until 27 October. The ministry’s submission states that all applications received were reviewed, but no suitable candidate was identified. The position is planned to be re-advertised, as a new selection process, interviews and other procedures may take considerable time.

According to the publication’s sources, more than 100 scientists applied for the post, including former heads of scientific institutions operating within the ministry’s purview. At least 68 applicants hold PhD degrees. The applicants included vice-chancellors, senior scientists, principal scientific officers, directors general, academics and researchers in engineering, biotechnology, agriculture, energy and industrial research.

Dawn sources claim that after receiving the applications, the ministry did not form committees to review and select candidates, although such committees are usually established. One applicant told the publication that he had not been invited to an interview or other selection stages. The ministry’s secretary and joint secretary did not respond to Dawn’s requests, while the department’s public relations representative did not provide the promised official position for about two days.

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