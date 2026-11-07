A court in Lahore, Pakistan, granted three relatives of suspects interim pre-arrest bail in a case involving the alleged online sale of counterfeit U.S. postage stamps worth $126 million. The individuals are Wasim Akram, Aisha Akram, and Samira Anjum, who are considered co-suspects in the case.

Terms of interim bail

As Dawn reports, the court granted the applicants’ request and provided them interim bail until November 13. The court also ordered them to join the investigation before the next hearing.

Lawyer Rana Luqman said that his clients had been included in the case without grounds and were not involved in the alleged offense.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Defense position

Regarding the main suspects, Faheem and Naeem Akram, the defense lawyer said that the prosecution had still not gathered specific evidence against them.

According to the lawyer, Faheem Akram worked as a freelancer and received payments from foreign clients. The defense claims that the financial transactions cited by the prosecution were connected to his professional activity.

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