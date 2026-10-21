Pakistani court allows three-day detention of murder suspect — Dawn

A court in Multan, Pakistan, granted police three days to keep a suspect in custody in the case of the death of a 15-year-old boy and to conduct investigative actions. The suspect is accused of running over the teenager, who worked for him, with a car. He was detained the day before and later brought before Judicial Magistrate Saadia Aslam.

Police had requested 14 days to keep the suspect in custody and investigate, but the court limited the period to three days, Dawn reports.

Search for the second suspect

Multan City Police Chief Akhtar Farooq told journalists that law enforcement officers are conducting raids to detain the second suspect. According to him, the deceased boy was an orphan and had been subjected to abuse.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

CCTV footage, according to the publication, shows the boy running along the road after noticing a car. The vehicle manoeuvres, pursues him and knocks him down. After falling, the teenager hit the gate of a neighbouring house and died.

Case registered under provisions on intentional murder

Police registered the case at the DHA police station in Multan on behalf of the state. The first information report names two suspects; the case was registered under Section 302 on intentional murder and Section 34 on acts by several persons with common intent of the Pakistan Penal Code.

According to the report, the teenager worked for the suspects and was training as an electrician. His cousin told police that the boy had allegedly been threatened and subjected to violence. The document states that the 15-year-old was fleeing when the suspects began pursuing him in a car and ran him over. Law enforcement officers seized the car, while one of the suspects fled.

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