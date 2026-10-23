Hurricane Vance, which is approaching Mexico, may gradually intensify over the next 24 hours and become a major hurricane by the night of Friday, October 23. The Hill reported this, citing forecasts from the U.S. National Hurricane Center.

Storm strength

On Friday, Vance became a Category 1 hurricane. Its maximum sustained wind speed reached 90 miles per hour. According to the Associated Press, it could strengthen to Category 3, which is classified as a major hurricane, by the end of the day.

The U.S. National Hurricane Center said that swells generated by Vance would begin affecting portions of Mexico’s southern and southwestern coast over the weekend and would persist into next week.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Coastal warning

The agency noted that such swells could cause life-threatening surf and strong rip currents.

Vance could become the seventh consecutive major hurricane in the Pacific this year, following Nolo, Odalys, Polo, Rachel, Simon and Trudy. According to NASA, as of September 28, at least 20 named storms had been recorded in the northeastern and central Pacific, nine of which reached hurricane strength. The intense season is taking place amid El Niño, which alters weather patterns.

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