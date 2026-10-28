The Peshawar High Court in Pakistan overturned the acquittal of Fazal Mohammad and sentenced him to life imprisonment in the case of the killing of a woman at her home in Charsadda district. According to Dawn, the court also ordered the convict to pay 500,000 Pakistani rupees in compensation to the legal heirs of the deceased, Wajahat.

Appeal by the deceased woman’s husband

A bench comprising judges Sahibzada Asadullah and Inamullah Khan accepted an appeal filed by Wasal Khan, the husband of the deceased woman. He challenged the September 21, 2021 ruling by an additional sessions judge in Charsadda, which had acquitted Fazal Mohammad.

The court found the man guilty of intentional murder under Article 302 of the Pakistan Penal Code and sentenced him to life imprisonment.

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Additional punishment

Fazal Mohammad was also found guilty of unlawful entry into a home. He was sentenced to seven years in prison and fined 200,000 Pakistani rupees on this charge. The court ruled that both sentences would be served concurrently.

The crime report was registered at the Nisata police station in Charsadda on September 29, 2016. According to the prosecution, at night Wajahat, who was sleeping with other people in the house, heard noise and footsteps. She said that she saw three armed men, raised the alarm and tried to detain one of them, after which he shot her. The prosecution also alleged that her husband, with the help of fellow villagers, detained Fazal Mohammad, while the other two men managed to escape.

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