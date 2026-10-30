The Seoul Central District Court in South Korea has acquitted two former brigadier generals accused of playing a key role in an insurrection linked to former President Yoon Suk Yeol’s failed attempt to impose martial law in December 2024. The court concluded that an intent to undermine the constitutional order had not been proven, the Korea Herald reports.

Meeting in Ansan

Those acquitted were Koo Sam-hwe, former commander of the 2nd Armored Brigade, and Bang Jeong-hwan, former head of the Defense Ministry’s defense innovation planning unit. The special prosecutor’s team led by Cho Eun-seok had sought seven years in prison for each of them.

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According to the prosecution, about six hours before martial law was declared on December 3, 2024, they received instructions from a retired former intelligence chief at a fast-food restaurant in Ansan, south of Seoul. Prosecutors claimed they had been tasked with checking allegations of election fraud.

Court’s findings

The court noted that the defendants apparently did not know the specific plans and had not received documents concerning the potential assignments. The court also acquitted six other former military officers accused of sending troops to the National Assembly, the election oversight body, and a public opinion polling agency during martial law. The court likewise found no proven intent in their actions to undermine the constitutional order.

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