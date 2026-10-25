In Israel, retired Supreme Court Justice Asher Grunis has stepped down as chair of a commission of inquiry examining decision-making on defense deals, including submarine procurements. The reason was medical circumstances that will prevent him from participating in hearings in the coming months, The Jerusalem Post reports.

The 81-year-old Grunis informed Supreme Court President Yitzhak Amit of his decision on Friday. The commission's hearings are scheduled for November and December. According to the court administration, postponing the sessions could have harmed the commission's work.

New commission chair

Yitzhak Amit appointed retired Supreme Court Justice Zvi Zilbertal, who was already a member of the commission, as its chair. Former President of the Central District Court Ruth Lorch was appointed to the commission in his place.

The commission also includes former Bank of Israel Governor and economist Karnit Flug, former director-general of the Israel Atomic Energy Commission Gideon Frank, and Ben-Gurion University mechanical engineering professor Yaakov Bortman.

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Closed hearings on personal responsibility

On November 1, the commission is to begin closed hearings on personal responsibility in the case. They will concern evidence related to personal warnings that the commission issued in June 2024 to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, former Defense Minister Moshe Ya'alon, former Mossad chief Yossi Cohen, former Navy commander Ram Rothberg, and former National Security Council official Avner Simhoni.

The warnings mean that the commission's conclusions could potentially adversely affect these individuals. They have the right to review the evidence, challenge preliminary findings, question witnesses, and submit evidence in their defense. Being summoned for questioning as a witness does not mean that an official has received such a warning.

Those planned to be heard as witnesses include Netanyahu, Israel Defense Forces Chief of the General Staff Eyal Zamir, former President Reuven Rivlin, Yossi Cohen, Navy commander Eyal Harel, as well as former Navy commanders Eli Sharvit and Ram Rothberg. The commission is examining decision-making and public responsibility regarding defense deals separately from the criminal proceedings known as Case 3000, which concern alleged corruption.

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