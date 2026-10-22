Taiwan issues maritime warning over Typhoon Champi — Taipei Times

Taiwan’s Central Weather Administration has issued a maritime warning over Typhoon Champi, which is forecast to have its greatest impact on the island on Friday, October 23, and Saturday, October 24. Meteorologists planned to issue a land warning in the afternoon of October 22, Taipei Times reports.

In the afternoon of October 21, the typhoon was about 910km east-southeast of Cape Eluanbi, the southernmost point of Taiwan’s main island. Its maximum sustained wind speed decreased from 216kph to 209kph, although the storm’s radius could expand to 300km.

Rainfall forecast and dangerous waves

According to the weather service, rain is expected across Taiwan on October 23. Heavy or extremely heavy rainfall is possible in mountainous areas of the north, while localized heavy rain is expected in Taichung and mountainous areas of the east. On Saturday, brief showers and heavy rainfall are forecast mainly in the north of the island.

Authorities urged people to beware of large waves along the Keelung coast, the northern, central and eastern coasts, the Hengchun Peninsula, as well as on the Penghu, Lienchiang, Lanyu and Green Island islands. The Coast Guard said long-period waves are already being observed, and entering closed coastal areas may result in a fine of up to NT$250,000.

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Flight cancellations and tourist site closures

As Champi approaches, airlines have canceled some flights between Taiwan and Japan’s Okinawa. China Airlines canceled six flights, while Tigerair Taiwan also reported the cancellation of several routes. Domestic carriers Mandarin Airlines and Uni Air adjusted or canceled some flights.

The Maritime and Port Bureau was set to suspend several domestic ferry routes, including Keelung–Lienchiang and Kaohsiung–Magong. The ferry between Kinmen and China’s Xiamen was also due to cease operations in both directions from 8:30am on October 22. From noon on October 22, the Wuling and Fushoushan farms in central Taiwan, the Taipingshan recreational area in Yilan County, were to close, while Guishan Island was to be inaccessible for three days.

Taiwan President William Lai urged the public not to underestimate the danger, even if the typhoon does not make landfall. The Executive Yuan’s disaster response office called on central and local authorities to prepare for heavy rainfall, flooding, landslides, wind and dangerous waves.

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