Dutch television personality and politician Emile Ratelband, whose family is seeking information about his whereabouts, left Thailand for Laos via the Thai-Lao Friendship Bridge late last year. Thailand’s immigration police reported this, Bangkok Post writes.

Arrival in Thailand

Deputy commissioner of the Immigration Bureau, Police Major General Chongron Rimphadee, said that 70-year-old Ratelband arrived in Thailand through Suvarnabhumi Airport in December 2021 together with his close friend Natalia da Silva. They applied for visas and declared their place of residence in one of the country’s southern provinces.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

According to police, da Silva flew from Suvarnabhumi to a Middle Eastern country on the same day Ratelband crossed the border into Laos. There are no official records of Ratelband or da Silva returning to Thailand.

Search and reward

Immigration Bureau chief Police Lieutenant General Noppasilp Poonsawat ordered a nationwide search for Ratelband. This followed an appeal from his family and relatives in Phuket, who offered a reward of 2,500 euros, or about 94,000 baht, for information about his whereabouts.

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