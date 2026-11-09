According to Interia Sport, Maksim Mirnyi may leave the coaching staff of Belarusian tennis player Aryna Sabalenka. As the publication writes, former tennis players Dinara Safina and Anna Chakvetadze reported Mirnyi's possible departure.

Mirnyi's work on the staff

Mirnyi, a former world No. 1 in doubles, joined Sabalenka's team before the start of the 2026 season. He was responsible for developing the tennis player's net game and her serve. Sabalenka herself had previously spoken about these areas of Mirnyi's work.

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Changes ahead of the new season

Before the start of the WTA Finals, Sabalenka also stated that she was resuming work with a psychologist. According to her, the specialist will accompany her over the coming months. Interia Sport notes that this may not be the only change in the tennis player's entourage ahead of the next season.

In 2026, Sabalenka reached the Australian Open final, where she lost to Elena Rybakina. She also won tournaments in Indian Wells and Miami, but did not win any more titles after her triumph in Miami. In the US Open final, the Belarusian again lost to Rybakina.

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