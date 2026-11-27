US President Donald Trump said that Washington is giving Iran every opportunity to reach a deal and save lives. At the same time, he expressed doubt that Tehran would take advantage of this opportunity, the Jerusalem Post reports.

Statements on the operation in the Strait of Hormuz

During a conversation with the commander of the US Marine Corps' 312th Fighter Attack Squadron, stationed in the United Arab Emirates, Trump said that the United States had launched 150 missiles to prevent missile and drone strikes on merchant vessels in the Strait of Hormuz.

According to the US president, the squadron has flown more than 4,000 hours this year as part of the operation against Iran. Trump also told the military that their deployment in the Middle East would continue. He called the naval blockade in the Strait of Hormuz the largest in history.

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Position on a change of power in Iran

On Tuesday, Trump said that Israel's goal of overthrowing the Islamic Republic of Iran was likely achievable, but that it was not his objective in the war with Tehran. He said that he did not want Iran to have nuclear weapons and had never supported or opposed regime change. According to him, a change of power in Iran was not a criterion of the US campaign.

Answering a question about whether the window for ordering further strikes on Iran was narrowing, Trump said that funding for military operations should last approximately until the end of January.

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