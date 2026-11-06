Chelsea player Lauren James will miss at least the team’s next five matches due to a hamstring injury. Club coach Sonia Bompastor announced this, reports BBC Sport.

Injury after the match against Charlton

James left the pitch in the 35th minute of the match against Charlton Athletic, which Chelsea won 6-0. According to Bompastor, the player underwent a scan that revealed a hamstring injury. The coach said that James will not return before the end of the current run of matches.

The 25-year-old player will miss at least five matches, including Saturday’s home game against Everton and an important match against reigning champions Manchester City next week.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

England national team matches in doubt

Due to the injury, there are also doubts over James’s participation in the December World Cup qualification play-off matches, in which England are due to play Ukraine.

Meanwhile, midfielder Lexi Potter has returned to the Chelsea squad after missing the trip for the match against Charlton. Potter made her England debut last month. Chelsea lead the Women’s Super League table, and Bompastor noted that the team can score through different players. In the match against Charlton, she said, several players contributed goals, and every player on the pitch had a shot on target.

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