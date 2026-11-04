In Israel, the Jewish Power, Shas and Religious Zionism parties said they would recommend Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu as the candidate to form a government during consultations with President Isaac Herzog. Meetings between party representatives and the president are scheduled for Wednesday and Thursday, The Jerusalem Post reports.

Support for Netanyahu

The Jewish Power party of National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir confirmed its intention to recommend Netanyahu. The Sephardic ultra-Orthodox party Shas also announced its support for the incumbent prime minister.

The Religious Zionism party of Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich said it would send National Missions Minister Orit Strock, Tzvika Mor and Itamar Eitam to the consultations. It also intends to recommend Netanyahu and called for the creation of a “broad Jewish government.”

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Position of other parties

For the first time since the Knesset elections on October 27, Netanyahu spoke with Yaakov Asher, the leader of the Ashkenazi ultra-Orthodox United Torah Judaism party. The party said that it had not yet received any concrete proposal. It noted that it would consider proposals from Netanyahu or Yashar party leader Gadi Eisenkot before deciding on its recommendation.

Eisenkot’s party has formed a negotiating team for talks on forming a government and preparing its basic principles. It includes former heads of the Prime Minister’s Office staff Yoav Horowitz and Yoram Turbowicz, policy and content director Yael Wolf-Barel, lawyer Ronen Aviani, and election campaign manager Ronen Manelis. According to the publication, among the parties that have already decided, Eisenkot has 48 recommendations and Netanyahu has 46. Arab parties are expected to lean toward supporting Eisenkot, but have not yet announced a final position.

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