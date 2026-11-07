In Browns Plains, south of Brisbane, Australia, three people have been charged in a case involving the alleged improper handling of a deceased person's body at a funeral home. The accused are two men aged 47 and 38, and a 43-year-old woman.

Viewing of the body

As ABC News reports, at around 1:00 p.m. the previous day, two men and a woman came to a funeral home on Eastern Road in Browns Plains. They had arranged in advance to view the body of a man they knew.

According to police, one of the men allegedly improperly handled the deceased person's body inside the premises and then left the scene before law enforcement arrived. The other man and the woman were detained at the funeral home.

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Charges

The man who, according to police, left the funeral home was detained at about 6:30 p.m. at a residence in Browns Plains.

Each of the three individuals was charged with one count of improper handling of a deceased person's body, entering premises with intent to commit an indictable offence, and being armed with intent to enter premises and commit such an offence. All three are due to appear before the Brisbane Magistrates Court.

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