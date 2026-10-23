CAR denies crossing Chad border during raid — The Rio Times

Authorities of the Central African Republic said that the military operation on October 10 in the northeastern Vakaga prefecture took place solely on the country’s territory and did not violate Chad’s border. Presidential spokesperson Albert Yaloke Mokpeme also said there were no tensions between the two states.

As The Rio Times reports, the CAR Ministry of Defense said that on October 10, the country’s army, together with Russian allies, conducted an operation against armed groups in Vakaga. According to the ministry, several fighters were neutralized during the operation and military equipment was seized.

Chad’s position

On October 11, Chad’s Foreign Minister Ahmed Kogri summoned the CAR ambassador to N’Djamena. He said that an armed incursion in the border area of Tissi seriously wounded several military personnel and civilians. The Chadian side demanded explanations from Bangui and said there had been repeated incidents in this border zone since 2021.

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Statements from Bangui

According to Mokpeme, during the operation, the military attacked the positions of Nourredine Adam, the commander of an armed group. He claimed that people on both sides were wounded in the clash and that some of the attackers fled into Chadian territory. The spokesperson also said that preparations for a large-scale attack against Central African institutions were discovered in the area.

CAR presidential adviser Dmitry Sytyi had also previously denied crossing the border. He referred to drone footage, maps, and a document that, according to him, was signed by Adam and allegedly confirms that the group’s camp was located on CAR territory. Sytyi proposed jointly strengthening security at the border.

Vakaga is located near the borders of the CAR, Chad, and Sudan. The UN peacekeeping mission in the CAR told the UN Security Council in June that the situation in border areas, including in the country’s northeast, remains unstable due to cross-border incursions linked to the war in Sudan. There is no independent confirmation of the location of the October 10 clash: Chad says there was an incursion into its territory, while Bangui denies this.

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