In Israel, three residents of the country’s south were detained overnight into Monday on suspicion of electoral bribery, the Jerusalem Post reports. According to the publication, they are suspected of allegedly paying citizens to vote for the Arab party Ra’am.

Searches of residences

During searches of the detainees’ residences, police seized cash, pre-prepared envelopes and sheets of paper. The suspects are due to appear in court on Tuesday.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Ra’am’s reaction

Ra’am said there was nothing improper in the actions of the activists. The party also called the police actions attempts to suppress voting in Arab society and linked the police to Itamar Ben-Gvir.

The report also published a photo of envelopes containing cash which, according to the caption, Israel Police seized during a raid on the homes of people suspected of electoral violations.

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