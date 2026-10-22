Türkiye and Canada have signed a memorandum of understanding on partnership in the defence sector. The document was signed by Haluk Görgün, head of Türkiye’s Secretariat of Defence Industries, during diplomatic events related to the visit of Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney.

Talks in Ankara

As Anadolu Agency reports, Görgün attended the official welcoming ceremony for the Canadian prime minister, hosted by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, as well as the leaders’ bilateral talks.

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According to the Turkish official, the meetings in Ankara discussed steps to elevate relations with Canada, Türkiye’s NATO ally, to a strategic partnership. The sides also considered expanding bilateral cooperation, including in the defence industry, as well as current regional and global developments.

Official’s statement

Görgün said that signing the memorandum demonstrated the two allies’ desire to strengthen their defence partnership. He also noted that Türkiye’s defence industry is increasing exports and that its platforms, according to him, have already proven themselves on the international stage.

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