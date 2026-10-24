Hundreds protest Israeli raids in Syria — Asharq Al-Awsat

On October 23, hundreds of people in Syria took to the streets to protest Israeli military raids in the south of the country. Demonstrations were held, among other places, in Damascus, Homs and the city of Daraa, Asharq Al-Awsat reports, citing AFP correspondents and state media.

Rallies in Damascus and Daraa

Hundreds of people gathered for a protest in Daraa, with some participants holding Syrian flags. One protester, Taysir al-Hariri, told AFP that participants sought to send the world a message of Syria's unity against Israeli raids and any attempts to harm national security.

Syrian state television showed other rallies where participants carried signs reading: “We are all Moaz.” They referred to a man with a disability who, according to the Syrian side, was killed by Israeli fire the previous day during a raid in Daraa province.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Near the UN building in Damascus, the family of a Syrian man who, according to the report, was detained by Israeli forces demanded his release. Children held signs reading: “I want my dad.”

Statements by the sides and negotiations

Syria accuses Israel of violating the 1974 disengagement agreement through repeated raids in the south, house searches, the detention of dozens of local residents and shelling. Syrian state media also reported that Israeli forces advanced into part of Quneitra province and blocked several roads.

Israel has stated its intention to keep troops in the so-called security zone in southern Syria and seek the creation of a broader demilitarized area. Syria and Israel are holding talks on a security agreement, but Israel, according to the publication, does not trust Syria's new authorities.

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