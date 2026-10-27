Protesters damage polling station in Beit Shemesh — Jerusalem Post

In the Israeli city of Beit Shemesh on October 27, election day, protesters vandalized a polling station, The Jerusalem Post reports.

Calls not to vote

According to the publication, the protesters put up signs calling on people not to participate in the vote. They also dumped trash in front of the polling station’s entrance gate.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Statement by the Haredi Public Party

The Haredi Public Party said that its members were subjected to violent attacks at polling stations in Bnei Brak, Beit Shemesh, and Beitar Illit. In these cities, the party set up information points for potential voters. According to the political force, the attacks occurred at polling stations where these points operated.

The party said it had filed a complaint with the Israel Police and the Central Elections Committee. The Jerusalem Post notes that reports of the incidents are being updated.

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