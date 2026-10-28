The United States has conveyed a warning to several Arab states of the Persian Gulf about a possible “short and intense military campaign” against Iran after the November 3 midterm elections. Anadolu Agency reports this, citing informed sources at The Wall Street Journal.

Force preparations in the region

According to the newspaper, the messages were conveyed to Gulf countries through diplomatic and military channels. The WSJ viewed them as one indication that the United States and Israel are preparing for a new phase of large-scale combat operations aimed at weakening Iran and pushing it toward negotiations.

Officials cited by the WSJ said that the US military is moving a Patriot air defense system from Texas to the region and has also relocated service members from bases where they could have been vulnerable. The United States is replenishing ammunition stocks and preparing bombers and fighter jets for possible strikes, the newspaper claims.

Next month, another carrier strike group and a Marine expeditionary unit are expected to join approximately 20 US military ships in the Middle East.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Trump’s statements and the White House position

The WSJ also writes that US President Donald Trump has not made a final decision on an attack but is leaning toward a large-scale operation after the elections. According to the publication’s sources, potential targets could include Iran’s infrastructure and nuclear facilities.

The White House declined to comment on “sensitive military plans that may or may not exist.” At the same time, it said that Trump is considering all options to prevent Iran from obtaining nuclear weapons.

At a campaign rally in Lubbock, Texas, Trump said Iran would be visible “in a few weeks.” He also said that the United States had destroyed Iranian uranium enrichment facilities during Operations Midnight Hammer and Epic Fury, adding that this could end whenever he wanted. Earlier, Trump stated that he would not attack Iran before the midterm elections.

According to Anadolu Agency, the United States and Israel began a war against Iran on February 28, after which Tehran responded with missile and drone attacks in the region and effectively closed the Strait of Hormuz. In June, a memorandum was signed that was intended to pave the way for a final peace agreement, but the deal collapsed because of disagreements, including over navigation in the strait.

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