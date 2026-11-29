Nearly 70% of surveyed Jewish academics in the United Kingdom said they had experienced antisemitism in the workplace. This is stated in the report “Under Threat: The Crisis of Antisemitism Facing Jewish Academics in the UK,” Jerusalem Post reports.

The study was prepared by the Intra-Communal Professorial Group, a charitable organization established in 2024 to combat antisemitism in higher education. The report’s authors examined the experiences of Jewish academics at British universities after October 7, 2023.

Pressure from colleagues and students

According to the survey, 42% of respondents reported antisemitism from colleagues, while 28% reported incidents involving students. At the same time, 76% of participants believe that the level of antisemitism at universities has increased since October 7, 2023.

Some respondents said that, due to fears for their personal safety, they change their routes to work or avoid certain parts of campuses. Among the factors that, according to respondents, contributed to a sense of danger were antisemitic posters and graffiti, speeches by antisemitic speakers, as well as aggressive disputes over Zionism.

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Intentions to leave academia

Forty-five percent of Jewish university employees said they were considering leaving their current position or the British academic sector altogether because of antisemitism. Another 68% said they avoid discussing certain topics with colleagues out of fear, while 19% believe they have been excluded from professional networks and collaborations.

Additionally, 42% of respondents said they had limited their own academic or public comments in order not to become targets. About 10% of those surveyed believe they were passed over for promotion. More than half of the study participants reported a significant or severe impact of antisemitism on their personal well-being.

The ICPG said that universities are not taking sufficient measures to combat antisemitism. Shadow Education Secretary Laura Trott, following the publication of the report, called on the government to conduct a review of the situation with antisemitism at British universities.

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