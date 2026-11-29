Tottenham defeated Sunderland 2-0 in Sunday’s match at the Stadium of Light. James Maddison scored both goals for the London side. As reported by Cyprus Mail, the course of the game was changed by Thomas Meunier’s sending-off in the 12th minute.

Early sending-off

Meunier received a red card for a late tackle. Tottenham made use of their numerical advantage in the 35th minute, when Maddison converted Andy Robertson’s low cross to open the scoring.

Maddison scored his second goal in the 70th minute, finding the net after a corner. Sunderland created little in attack against Tottenham, who were playing without several forwards.

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Substitutions and next match

Late in the match, Tottenham made substitutions: Mateus Fernandes and Destiny Udogie came on in place of Robertson and Sandro Tonali. Before the game, Maddison’s participation was in doubt because he missed team training and worked indoors earlier that week.

In their previous match on November 21, Sunderland drew 0-0 with Aston Villa. The team’s next opponent will be Liverpool on Wednesday.

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