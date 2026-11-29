Hull City secured a 3-2 away win over Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park. For Crystal Palace, the defeat was their sixth in a row in the Premier League, while new head coach Thomas Frank is still without a league win.

Three goals for Hull City

As Cyprus Mail reports, Oli McBurnie opened the scoring in the 38th minute, heading in a corner delivered by Regan Slater. It was McBurnie’s fifth goal of the season.

Three minutes after the start of the second half, Sorba Thomas curled the ball into the net to score his first goal for Hull City. VAR checked the incident after Crystal Palace defender Oscar Mingueza fell while holding his face, but the contact was minimal.

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The hosts reduced the deficit late on

In the 80th minute, Slater made it 3-0 with a low shot from outside the penalty area after McBurnie’s pass with the outside of his foot. Crystal Palace managed to score twice late in the match: Jorgen Strand Larsen found the net in the 90th minute after goalkeeper Konstantinos Tzolakis failed to hold his shot, while Adam Wharton scored in stoppage time with a shot through a crowd of players.

Hull City claimed their fourth league win of the season and moved up to ninth place. A week earlier, the team ended an eight-match losing streak by beating Brighton. Crystal Palace have seven points after 12 matches and have not won in the league since the game against Nottingham Forest on October 11.

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